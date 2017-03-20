FANA / AKM-GSI
One simple tweak, and it's a completely different outfit.
Vanessa Hudgens is serving up a major style lesson (that's practically effortless), and it's about wearing your average button-down a new, spring-forward way.
Above, the actress is sporting her linen Rails shirt as you normally would on any given weekend: untucked with a relaxed pair of jeans, a cap and a crossbody. Nothing about this is wrong. However, she herself has a solution on how to keep a top like this fresh.
NIGNY / Splash News
All you have to do is undo some buttons! Especially with summer right around the corner, it's a cool way to stay breezy.
The key to keep the look relatively timeless (without showing too much skin)? Keep your bottoms high-waisted, no matter the style. You can also throw a fitted crop top underneath or just wear your bikini!
To get you headed in the right direction, check out the long-sleeved shirts below.
Leave buttoning up for the office!