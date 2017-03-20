Leave It to Vanessa Hudgens to Make Us Rethink a Basic Button-Down

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

FANA / AKM-GSI

One simple tweak, and it's a completely different outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens is serving up a major style lesson (that's practically effortless), and it's about wearing your average button-down a new, spring-forward way. 

Above, the actress is sporting her linen Rails shirt as you normally would on any given weekend: untucked with a relaxed pair of jeans, a cap and a crossbody. Nothing about this is wrong. However, she herself has a solution on how to keep a top like this fresh. 

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

NIGNY / Splash News

All you have to do is undo some buttons! Especially with summer right around the corner, it's a cool way to stay breezy. 

The key to keep the look relatively timeless (without showing too much skin)? Keep your bottoms high-waisted, no matter the style. You can also throw a fitted crop top underneath or just wear your bikini!

To get you headed in the right direction, check out the long-sleeved shirts below.

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

Shop the Look

ESC: Button-Downs

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt, $30

ESC: Button-Downs

Rails Charli White/Shadow Stripe, $148

ESC: Button-Downs

River Island Red and White Stripe Shirt, $56

ESC: Button-Downs

Tart Collections Steph Chambray Shirt, $60

Spring Dresses Under $100

ESC: Button-Downs

Zara Oversized Shirt with Vents, $40

ESC: Button-Downs

Topshop Stripe Deep Cuff Shirt, $55

ESC: Button-Downs

Mango Linen-Blend Denim Shirt, $60

Leave buttoning up for the office!

