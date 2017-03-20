One simple tweak, and it's a completely different outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens is serving up a major style lesson (that's practically effortless), and it's about wearing your average button-down a new, spring-forward way.

Above, the actress is sporting her linen Rails shirt as you normally would on any given weekend: untucked with a relaxed pair of jeans, a cap and a crossbody. Nothing about this is wrong. However, she herself has a solution on how to keep a top like this fresh.