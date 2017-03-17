J-Lo, back at it again with the sexy outfits.

What comes to mind when you think of Jennifer Lopez? Glam. At this point, we know the "On The Floor" singer is not one to shy away from a flashy outfit, whether she's on stage or on the streets of Miami. But she's showing us it's totally possible to look good without having to spend major money. A win-win situation. We love it.

Even during a daytime workout, she managed to maintain her scorching appeal (by flaunting toned abs) while humbly sporting a $42 Naked Wardrobe cropped sweatshirt paired with dark yoga pants, Dita Talon aviators and fresh neon sneakers.