Eva Mendes is back to making a splash.

After six months away from the red carpet, the actress and mother of two returned to the spotlight for the opening of a new New York and Company store in her birthplace, Miami.

The 43-year-old star is a designer for the brand and has been the face of several of its seasonal collections.

Draped in an aquamarine one-shoulder gown with a multicolor belt, Mendes could not be missed as she smiled for the cameras confidently with her caramel curly locks tousled over one shoulder.