When Tyra Banks comes back, she really comes back.
Just a few days after the announcement that she'll be taking over for Nick Cannon as the host of America's Got Talent, VH1 revealed that Tyra Banks will also be returning to her throne at the head of America's Next Top Model.
The model/actress/host/entrepreneur extraordinaire had taken a backseat for VH1's reboot of her beloved reality series to be behind the camera as an executive producer instead of in front of it after 22 cycles. Rita Ora took over as host for one season (which ended on March 8), but as Tyra said in a tweet, she missed her ANTM baby.
I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017
"I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart," Banks said in a statement. "After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn't enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA."
Banks' fellow executive producer Ken Mok also released a statement, thanking Ora for all her hard work.
"Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."
This may be a bummer for fans of Ora, but at least they still have her movie career.
Cycle 24 of America's Next Top Model will begin this summer on VH1.