"I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart," Banks said in a statement. "After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn't enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA."

Banks' fellow executive producer Ken Mok also released a statement, thanking Ora for all her hard work.

"Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."

This may be a bummer for fans of Ora, but at least they still have her movie career.