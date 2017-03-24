Mama Bear to the rescue!

In a sneak peek from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner is prepared to rush to Kylie Jenner's defense when she thinks her daughter's house is being burglarized. The news is especially troubling to the momager as it comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery.

Kylie frantically calls her mom and Corey Gamble to tell them she received an alert about "motion detectors" and "glass breaking" in her master bedroom. Luckily, she's not home.

Corey assures them he's speeding over there to check out the situation, but the 19-year-old is already in a panic. "Normy! What if they do something to Norman?!" Kylie asks anxiously.