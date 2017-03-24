Mama Bear to the rescue!
In a sneak peek from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner is prepared to rush to Kylie Jenner's defense when she thinks her daughter's house is being burglarized. The news is especially troubling to the momager as it comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery.
Kylie frantically calls her mom and Corey Gamble to tell them she received an alert about "motion detectors" and "glass breaking" in her master bedroom. Luckily, she's not home.
Corey assures them he's speeding over there to check out the situation, but the 19-year-old is already in a panic. "Normy! What if they do something to Norman?!" Kylie asks anxiously.
"They're not going to do anything to your dogs," Kris promises her. "Just calm down. We're going to take care of it."
But after she hangs up with Kylie, the 61-year-old matriarch also begins to freak out and fear the worst since Corey hasn't arrived to the house yet.
"Don't you think it would be a lot quicker if I just went over there now?" she asks him. "I can run over there right now and I'll be there in three minutes."
"No, you can't even protect yourself," Corey tells her firmly. "Let me deal with it… She is not home. It's been issues with the alarm system, but just in case there's not, you stay at home safely because I'm the one that knows how to defend myself. You do not, so let me handle it."
"I think what you don't understand is these are my kids!" Kris snaps. "I'm the only one here in this neighborhood, so if you're really not three or four minutes away, then I'm leaving now!"
Kris then becomes even more heated when Corey tells her to "chill out."
"Don't tell me to chill out!" Kris yells. "You can't tell somebody when they're having a panic attack to chill out!"
