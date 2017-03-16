The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer also reveals she's a fan of Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which helps people improve communication, incorporate mindfulness practices and regulate emotions. "DBT has completely changed my life," Gomez tells Vogue. "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."

Being a girl is often hard—and it's even harder for girls in the public eye. "I worked with Disney for four years," Gomez says. "It's a very controlled machine. They know what they represent, and there was, 100 percent, a way to go about things." As she matured, Gomez made her own rules. "For a guy there's a way to rebel that can work for you. But for a woman, that can backfire. It's hard not to be a cliché, the child star gone wrong. I did respect my fans and what I had, but I was also figuring out what I was passionate about and how far I was willing to go."

Gomez is slowly but surely figuring out where lines need to be drawn—beginning with her love life. When her boyfriend The Weeknd is mentioned, for example, she gets a bit uncomfortable. "Oh, Mylanta! Look, I love what I do, and I'm aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird?" she wonders. "I just really can't wait for people to forget about me."