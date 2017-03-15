Say hello to one of the most iconic dresses in fairy tale history: Belle's yellow gown.

Sure, you see the golden silhouette come to life every Halloween on small girls with fantasy dreams, but you've never seen it like this before.

On March 17th, Disney releases the live-action film Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Luke Evans. If you were young when the 1994 animated film came out, you're probably fan-girling pretty hard right about now. And if you're also a costume design buff, you're excitement is probably double.

Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran took on the task of recreating the animated garment from the famous dance scene in the film, and E! Style Collective has got the inside scoop.