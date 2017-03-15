The Good Fight rages on for another season. CBS All Access has renewed The Good Wife spinoff for a second season set to debut in early 2018.

"We're only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, said in a statement. "This series and its characters are just beginning and we can't wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next."