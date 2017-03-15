The Good Fight rages on for another season. CBS All Access has renewed The Good Wife spinoff for a second season set to debut in early 2018.
"We're only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, said in a statement. "This series and its characters are just beginning and we can't wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next."
CBS
The Good Fight is CBS All Access' first scripted show. Star Trek: Discovery is set to join the series on the streaming platform.
Set a year after the events of The Good Wife series finale, The Good Fight follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) after her plans to retire are destroyed by a financial scam. She and goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie), whose parents were likely behind the scam, find a new home at the law firm Reddick, Boseman and Kolstad and continue fighting the good fight. The series also stars Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha.
Numerous Good Wife veterans have already appeared in the first season. Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni, Gary Cole's Kurt McVeigh and Matthew Perry's Mike Kresetva are doing multi-episode arcs. Denis O'Hare, John Benjamin Hickey, Jerry Adler and Zach Grenier have also appeared. But don't expect an appearance from Julianna Margulies. Her character Alicia Florrick, the titular good wife, has been mentioned, but won't be seen in the show's freshman season. Hey, creators Robert and Michelle King, now there's season two…
The Good Fight drops new episodes on Sundays on CBS All Access. Episodes 1-5 are now streaming.