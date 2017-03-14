Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping the spark alive.

Tuesday night proved to be another special night for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who helped ring in her man's birthday with a romantic Instagram post.

At an undisclosed location, the pair quietly celebrated with cake before Khloe delivered her heartfelt message.

"To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she wrote on Instagram. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this."

It's another reminder that this couple remains the real deal more than six months after first sparking romance rumors in Mexico.