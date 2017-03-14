Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Nothing says romance like a getaway to an island!
Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly gave each other a romantic kiss last Friday in Puerto Rico. The new couple was on the island celebrating Ariana Rockefeller's handbag collection, inspired by Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Rockefeller's collection of totes and clutches were designed in homage to the oceanfront property, which was once owned by her great-uncle.
The party had about 40 guests, including crooner Rob Thomas and supermodel Coco Rocha, according to The Observer.
The Billions actress, 38, was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone for six years. She shares a son, Sebastian, with her ex. The British actor, 30, previously starred on the BBC series Atlantis for two years from 2013-2015 and then moved on to the Hallmark original movie A Royal Winter.
There's nothing like a little sand and sun to kick up the romance while having some island fun.