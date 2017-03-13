AKM-GSI
Too many runs down the double black diamond trail, Prince William?
The Duke of Cambridge was noticeably absent from Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by many members of the royal family. This highly-publicized event comes after William was photographed enjoying a ski trip in the Swiss Alps with some of his closest buddies over the weekend.
William was all smiles as he hit the slopes in a teal-colored winter coat, also appearing next Prince George's godfather Guy Pelly, and close friends Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade on a ski lift. It appears as if Kate Middletonand their two little ones did not tag along for the getaway.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage
Instead, brother Prince Harry and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in William's place on Commonwealth Day, as well as Prince Philip, Prince Charlesand Camilla Parker Bowles. The Queen looked elegant in a pale yellow coat and matching feathered hat, while Prince Harry kept it classic in a tailored suit.
Other famous faces in attendance included Annie Lennox, Spice Girls' Geri Horner and Aussie singer Cody Simpson.
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's latest official appearance came in late February during a reception at Buckingham Palace held to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017.
Meanwhile, Harry just returned from a trip to Jamaica with girlfriend Meghan Markle. The two attended his best friend's wedding, surely bringing the Suits actress closer to the famous redhead's posse.
After all, it's all about that work-life balance.