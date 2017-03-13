The Spears family has a date with Mickey Mouse!

Jamie Lynn Spears brought her 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldrige to Disney World on Monday, just one month after the little girl was released from the hospital following a terrifying ATV accident. Joining the mother-daughter duo in Orlando, Fla. was Maddie's aunt Britney Spears, as well as cousins Jayden James Federline, 10, Sean Preston Federline, 11, and 5-year-old Lexie. Britney and Jamie's mom Lynn Spears also attended.

An insider shares with E! News that the music superstar and her fam is in town for the grand opening week of Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs. The self-proclaimed Disney fanatics posed for photos on the red carpet, dressed in matching red Darth Vader T-shirts with each of their names splashed across them.

After indulging in lunch, the entire group hit the park for a family-friendly celebration of classic Disney traditions.