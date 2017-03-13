Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa make co-parenting look easy.
Over the weekend, E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with Christina during the All-Star Chef Classic at L.A. Live, where the Flip or Flop star opened up about her new life as a single mom. "The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives," she said. "Taylor is amazing. She's feisty and funny. She's a very sweet, loving girl."
Christina, 33, attended the event with daughter Taylor El Moussa, 1, while son Brayden El Moussa, 1, stayed home. The El Moussas announced their separation in December, after quietly breaking up in the spring of 2016. Last month, Tarek filed for divorce from his co-star.
It's been a year of big and little transitions for the El Moussas.
Tarek left the family's home Yorba Linda, Calif., last summer and bought a bachelor pad in Newport Beach. While it's an adjustment, co-parenting is "going great," his ex-wife said. "Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great. Like I said, the kids are happy, so everyone's doing really well."
Jerod Harris/WireImage
Prior to their breakup, the El Moussas lived a relatively "normal" life. But once news of a prior domestic incident made headlines, interest in their split ushered in a new normal. "I don't even think about it until sometimes I step out of my car and there's paparazzi taking pictures of me," Christina said. "Honestly, it hasn't really changed my life that much. Honestly—this may sound weird—I don't even think about it at all. There are so many false stories, so I just let it slide."
Amid the media frenzy surrounding their breakup, the El Moussas have continued to shoot episodes of their hit TV show. "Filming is amazing. We've had the same crew for a couple years on Flip or Flop, and we're all best friends. We all have the best time together filming," Christina said. "And it's just a really happy environment and we look forward to continuing more shows."
"It's all guys and me, so it's a lot of testosterone," she added. "But aside from that, it's all good."
Christina's comments came days after the network announced Flip or Flop will be expanding with other stars. "We were approached about a year ago that they were going to explore doing Flip or Flop in some other states, and we gave it our blessing," she said. "Honestly, it's just cool that the show did so well that now they're franchising it out. We couldn't be happier for HGTV."
For more from Christina, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!