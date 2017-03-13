Lauren Dukoff for HarpersBazaar.com
Chrissy Metz can't believe she has becoming a groundbreaking figure in Hollywood, but she's using her platform to inspire others as best she can.
"It's a daily lesson for all of us," she explains to Harper'sBazaar.com. "I'm paving the way for other women and men who know they're destined for greatness but they don't believe it yet."
The This Is Us actress poses in a sexy photo shoot for the magazine in which she dresses up as a retro pin-up girl. Metz alternates between a blue Trashy Lingerie corset, a blue Unique Vintage dress, a black halter dress and a bright red swimsuit, and looks absolutely stunning in each look. Growing up, Metz didn't have the most self-confidence, but over time she has learned to love herself.
"When I first heard Harper's Bazaar wanted me to be sexy, I was like, 'Who, me?'" she recalls. "I knew y'all were edgy but this is incredible—it's validation. I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence."
When it comes to photo shoots, red carpets and other public appearances, the NBC star credits her stylist, Jordan Grossman, for helping her break out of her black-uniform box. "I want to wear something because I love it, not because it follows the rules," Metz explains.
But she still thinks it's "still slim pickings for plus-size women, especially for formal wear."
At the end of the day, however, Metz sees more than just fun to her time on set photo shoots, her hit show and other events; she sees every part of her jam-packed schedule as an opportunity to promote self-love.
"I'm on this journey to inspire people, and to encourage them. We are all deserving of true happiness, so it's much more than just acting," Metz tells the magazine. "It's like, forget you're on this amazing television show, you're changing lives and opening discussion."