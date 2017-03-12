Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Get Engaged With Cher's Help

Instagram
Congrats to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!
The actor, known for his roles in Arrow and Teen Wolf, announced on Instagram he and the celebrity and Four Seasons Hotel floral designer are engaged. Leatham proposed to Haynes on the beach at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico Saturday night.
In a statement to E! News, Haynes shared, "I'm so blessed and happy for the future and my life together with Jeff."
"I SAID YES!!!" he wrote Saturday, alongside a photo of the two kissing as fireworks go off in the background.
AndCheralso played a part in the magical evening. Haynes posted a photo of giant screen showing the singer speaking in a videotaped message. Leatham posted it on his own page.
"So, I got you babe!" the singer says. "Alright, this is for you, you know what it is, you know what you're supposed to do now and this is gonna be the best thing ever and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright!"
"Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I got you babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always :) The most special night of my life @jeffleatham. #flowers #fireworks #fullmoon #cher," Haynes wrote.
Colton's close friend and actress Ally Maki shared a heartwarming photo of the newly engaged celeb that off his incredibly sparkly ring.
Colton's rep released the following message with details about the stunning proposal: "Jeff's marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song "I Got You Babe," followed by video messages from their family members and close friends—including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars' "Marry You" as the couple danced in tears."
Aww!
Leatham had the area decorated beautifully, with dozens of candles inside glasses placed strategically over walkways and the sand. He also had couches and a TV set up for a romantic post-engagement date.
"Jeff, you're crying," Colton said in an Instagram Stories video. "You're the sweetest person in the entire world. I can't believe you."
"It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man," Haynes wrote. "I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf."