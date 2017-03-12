Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Get Engaged With Cher's Help

Congrats to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!

The actor, known for his roles in Arrow and Teen Wolf, announced on Instagram he and the celebrity and Four Seasons Hotel floral designer are engaged. Leatham proposed to Haynes on the beach at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico Saturday night.

In a statement to E! News, Haynes shared, "I'm so blessed and happy for the future and my life together with Jeff."

"I SAID YES!!!" he wrote Saturday, alongside a photo of the two kissing as fireworks go off in the background.

AndCheralso played a part in the magical evening. Haynes posted a photo of giant screen showing the singer speaking in a videotaped message. Leatham posted it on his own page.