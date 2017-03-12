Kristen Stewart's $15 Top Is Perfectly Basic

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Kristen Stewart

BlayzenPhotos / AKM-GSI

Basics, though not that exciting to shop for, are completely necessary (because not everything in your closet can be a show-stopper). 

The key to a well-balanced wardrobe is having a complimentary ratio of statement pieces to the crisp and clean simple stuff, and that's a style lesson Kristen Stewart knows well. Just look at her striped pant and bomber jacket-clad outfit—it wouldn't be complete without her solid-colored Cotton On crop top (that's only $15, might we add) keeping everything low-key. A tank of another shade or pattern would have been too distracting for the overall look.

So what's a person to do? Check out the below basics and stock up! (They'll compliment all your loud prints perfectly.)

Shop the Look

ESC: $15 Tank Market

H&M Short Jersey Crop Top, $13

ESC: $15 Tank Market

T by Alexander Wang Cropped Satin Top, $99

ESC: $15 Tank Market

 

ESC: $15 Tank Market

Boohoo Kayla Curved Hem Short Sleeve Crop, $10

ESC: $15 Tank Market

Elizabeth and James Lupton Cropped Stretch-Denim Top, $37

ESC: $15 Tank Market

Zara Printed Strappy Crop Top, $23

ESC: $15 Tank Market

Off White Cropped Intarsia Stretch-Knit Top, $30

ESC: $15 Tank Market

Opening Ceremony Cropped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $75

Get to complimenting.

