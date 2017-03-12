Kristen Stewart's $15 Top Is Perfectly Basic

Basics, though not that exciting to shop for, are completely necessary (because not everything in your closet can be a show-stopper).

The key to a well-balanced wardrobe is having a complimentary ratio of statement pieces to the crisp and clean simple stuff, and that's a style lesson Kristen Stewart knows well. Just look at her striped pant and bomber jacket-clad outfit—it wouldn't be complete without her solid-colored Cotton On crop top (that's only $15, might we add) keeping everything low-key. A tank of another shade or pattern would have been too distracting for the overall look.

So what's a person to do? Check out the below basics and stock up! (They'll compliment all your loud prints perfectly.)