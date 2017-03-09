Kygan Spotted! The Arrangement's Kyle West and Megan Morrison Caught By Fans During Romantic Date in Venice

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Pamela Anderson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Fit Pregnancy, April 2017

Brie Bella Reveals Daughter's Adorable ''B'' Name: Find Out What It Is

KUWTK, Season 13 Supertease

Kim Kardashian Sobs After Kanye West's Concert Breakdown and Scott Disick Declares He's a ''Sex Addict'' in Dramatic KUWTK Promo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Arrangement 102

E!

Spotted in Venice: Kygan's romantic rendezvous!

Despite their best attempts to fly under the radar, fans were still able to capture Instagram videos of Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) passionate, PDA-filled day out and about in the Italian destination, which will appear in Sunday's upcoming episode of The Arrangement. Geez, can celebrities get any privacy these days?!

From sharing a sweet kiss in a street corner to a (somewhat) private boat ride and a paparazzi photo shoot, the lovebirds' budding relationship is now well documented and splashed across social media. Just watch the video below!

Watch

See What's to Come This Season on The Arrangement

So, where in the world will Kygan go next? Make sure to check back here each week for more fan sightings of Hollywood's new It couple!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again