Having grown up in the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez has long been a fan of Alex Rodriguez' former MLB team, the New York Yankees. Her ex Marc Anthony? Not so much.
So it was probably pretty awkward back in 2005, as A-Rod and his fellow players prepared to take on rival team the New York Mets at their former home, Shea Stadium in Queens, J.Lo, wearing a Yankees cap, met him and shook his hand in front of her then-husband. Anthony, a Mets fan wearing a team jersey, had thrown out the first pitch at the subway series game. The three all posed for photos.
Fast-forward to today and you get an even more awkward situation...for Anthony; Lopez, 41, and Rodriguez, 41, have just begun seeing each other, a source told E! News Wednesday, less than two weeks after Page Six reported that he and 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki had split after a year of dating. The two have not commented.
"This is very, very new," the source said about Lopez and Rodriguez. "It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating."
"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," the insider added. "They are on the exact same page."
Lopez had dated Drake, 30, for a couple of months, starting late last year. In early February, a source told E! News J.Lo and the rapper "have taken some time apart," adding, "It mainly had to do with timing." The two have not commented.
On Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Lopez pleaded the fifth when asked if she had ever turned down a proposal from Drake and also made no mention of Rodriguez.
Rodriguez had attended one of Lopez's "All I Have" concerts in Las Vegas last month and chatted with her backstage, E! News learned. The two have also interacted in Miami, where both she and Anthony live and where the latter two have been working on her new Spanish album.
Lopez and Anthony, 48, finalized their divorce in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. They share a twin son and daughter, Max and Emme. Rodriguez has two daughters from a previous marriage.
"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now," Lopez said on The View last week, following speculation about a possible reconciliation after the pair's onstage kiss at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards in November.
"There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends," she continued. "We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."