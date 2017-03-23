In this no-nonsense guide, Hollywood's biggest makeup artists breaks down the basics to recreating their signature looks. This week, eye makeup extraordinaire Spencer Barnes shares his philosophy and a few favorite products.

The late fashion editor Diana Vreeland famously once said "the eye has to travel"—a beauty philosophy that Spencer Barnes keeps in mind when he has some of Hollywood's most recognizable women in his makeup chair, including his client of nearly a decade, Julianne Hough. The Dancing With the Stars pro is known to sport captivating eye makeup that catches others' eyes, from the smoky to the theatrical. Every beauty look seemingly accentuates her baby blues even more.