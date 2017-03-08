Matt Lauer Visits Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy on His Day Off

Haley Joy is raking up the friends!
Hoda Kotb's bundle of joy had a special visitor Wednesday: Matt Lauer. The Today show co-anchor stopped by Hoda's apartment on his day off to meet her little girl. The social media savvy fourth hour co-host shared a picture of the meet-and-greet on Twitter.
"Uncle matt!! #babylove" she wrote, and included three heart emojis.
Last week Al Roker stopped by to meet Haley, and the famous weatherman got more than he bargained for when he held her.
"If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," Al captioned the photo, holding the baby in his arms and smiling. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!"
Not only has Haley been making new friends, she's also been receiving plenty of presents from her mama's famous friends. Jimmy Fallon sent the one month old a pair of Tonight Show onesies while Wendy Williams gifted an all-white rocking lamb.
Even though Haley has received plenty of gifts, Hoda's real gift is the adoption of her daughter. "It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all," Hoda told People magazine. "But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed."
"I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!'" she joked. "But it feels totally real. I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real. Nothing."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)