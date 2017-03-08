Matt Lauer Visits Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy on His Day Off

Haley Joy is raking up the friends!

Hoda Kotb's bundle of joy had a special visitor Wednesday: Matt Lauer. The Today show co-anchor stopped by Hoda's apartment on his day off to meet her little girl. The social media savvy fourth hour co-host shared a picture of the meet-and-greet on Twitter.

"Uncle matt!! #babylove" she wrote, and included three heart emojis.

Last week Al Roker stopped by to meet Haley, and the famous weatherman got more than he bargained for when he held her.