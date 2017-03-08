Jenny McCarthy Opens Up About Past "Dark, Abusive" Relationship

It took surviving an abusive ex to make Jenny McCarthy learn how to love herself.

Speaking at a product launch for hair product brand Schwarzkopf Gliss' "Beautiful by Choice" campaign Tuesday, the Sirius XM radio host and TV personality opened up about a four-year toxic relationship with an ex-boyfriend, who she did not name.

"What I thought was gonna be a typical relationship, turned into a relationship that you would never think you would get yourself into. Especially me. I mean, I really consider myself to be pretty strong-willed and confident, even back then," McCarthy said. "But I did find myself being slowly manipulated in to a very, very dark, abusive—verbally abusive—relationship that could have easily killed me."