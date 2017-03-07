Think Justin Biebertops the list of celebrity bad boys? Then you might have never heard about the Backstreet Boys' wild past.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson have returned to the pop music scene with a brand new Las Vegas residency, and in a recent interview with ELLE.com, the guys dished on fame before the Instagram era.

"I'll tell you this," Carter shared. "There is some sh-t that AJ and I both did that I'm really glad that social media wasn't around for. Because Justin Bieber couldn't hold a candle to what we did."

McLean agreed, adding, "We would have been like TMZ's saving grace, bro. Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason... Just random stuff that never really got out."