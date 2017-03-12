Introducing…Kygan!
The Arrangement turned up the heat in more ways than one when Kyle West (Josh Henderson) whisked new ladylove Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) away for an action-packed trip to Venice in Sunday night's second episode.
Megan's whirlwind Cinderella story continued with a celebrity stylist-approved wardrobe makeover, red carpet appearances and a romantic boat ride in Italy with the world's biggest actor. But despite all the perks and privilege, Megan couldn't escape the downside of Kyle's fame or the demons from his past.
Specifically, Megan wasn't able to avoid his famous and gorgeous ex-fiancé, Lisbeth Graves (Ashley Grace), who gave her an ominous warning during an awkward bathroom encounter. "You'll see," she advised. "You're on your own." Ooh!
But along with all the scandalous moments—including Kyle punching a paparazzi—tonight's episode also upped the ante on the couple's sexy time.
So, what is it like shooting those steamy scenes on set? Well, Josh and Christine got real about it all in this week's exclusive Postnup recap. Spoiler alert: Hygiene is of the utmost importance.
"If you're going to do a scene that's intimate, you need to be comfortable," Josh began.
"And you need to smell good!" Christine added, before complimenting her handsome costar. "You smell good. That was important." LOL!
Get even more details on the latest episode from the cast and creator Jonathan Abrahams in the video above!
