Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Anna Wintour and more are joining Tory Burch to raise awareness for the #EmbraceAmbition Campaign in honor of International Women's Day.

The star-studded public service announcement calls for women all over to not shy away from their ambitions. The campaign attempts to destroy the negative connotations associated with women being ambitious. In the PSA, Reese Witherspoon says, "I can think of a lot of dirty words, ambition is not one of them."

Jon Hamm and Chris Pine are also featured in the campaign, as well as athletes known for testing boundaries, breaking through barriers and excelling in their sports such as Gabby Douglas, Billie Jean King, Laila Ali and Jason Collins.