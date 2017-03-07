Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm and More Join Forces for Tory Burch's #EmbraceAmbition Campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Anna Wintour and more are joining Tory Burch to raise awareness for the #EmbraceAmbition Campaign in honor of International Women's Day.

The star-studded public service announcement calls for women all over to not shy away from their ambitions. The campaign attempts to destroy the negative connotations associated with women being ambitious. In the PSA, Reese Witherspoon says, "I can think of a lot of dirty words, ambition is not one of them."

Jon Hamm and Chris Pine are also featured in the campaign, as well as athletes known for testing boundaries, breaking through barriers and excelling in their sports such as Gabby Douglas, Billie Jean King, Laila Ali and Jason Collins.

Yara Shahidi, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gayle King and Julianne Moore state their piece as well.

During New York Fashion Week, Burch exclusively told E! News how excited she was about the #EmbraceAmbition campaign.

Reese Witherspoon, Tory Burch International Womens Day PSA Embrace Ambition

Tory Burch Foundation

"We are really excited to show you 40 incredible people speaking out," the designer said. "It's not only star-studded, I think it's just inspiring people. It's women, men and children."

She was excited about the variety of people involved saying,  "It's so many wonderful people. It's everyone from Gwyenth Paltrow to Rashida Jones, to a wonderful fire fighter in New York, to a woman who has escaped from North Korea. It's a mix of people, men and women, but they have something to say on this issue."

In addition to the public service announcement, Tory Burch will be selling #EmbraceAmbition bracelets and t-shirts will be available for purchase, where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Tory Burch Foundation, which "empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States."

Watch the full PSA above!

