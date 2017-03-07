Tom Hiddleston would rather not talk about Taylor Swift , thank you very much.

In an interview with The Telegraph published Monday, the 36-year-old Kong: Skull Island actor bristled when his short-lived romance with the singer was mentioned. Asked if he regretted "the publicity and gossip the romance engendered," the newspaper said Hiddleston "testily" replied, "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this, if that's alright."