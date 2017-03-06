After Heather Locklear reportedly checked into rehab for the fifth time in nine years, it seems she is out and looking happy and healthy.

The Melrose Place star, 55, donned her finest beachwear while lounging in Hawaii, taking a vacation with her daughter, Ava Sambora, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora. She wore a light blue bikini, which she later covered up with a multi-colored romper. Locklear smiled as she and her daughter walked around the resort.

Although Locklear didn't say that she had checked into rehab at the beginning of 2017, she did tell E! News that she was taking care of herself to make 2017 a great year.