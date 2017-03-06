Jay Z and Beyoncé have been trying to permanently relocate to Los Angeles for what seems like decades, but despite not having found a permanent home (yet), they've already acclimated to L.A. life.
Even though we're only three months into 2017, Bey and Jay have turned it into their year. They've announced they're expecting twins, Beyoncé gave a jaw-dropping performance at the 2017 Grammys and they've proven daughter Blue Ivy Carter might just be the coolest celebrity kid—and they did it all from Los Angeles.
After the Grammys, Bey and Jay continued to dominate award season. Although they didn't attend the 2017 Oscars, they did, however, make an under-the-radar appearance at the Weinsten Company's bash. Beyoncé turned heads in a Nicole Miller dress and Kimberly McDonald earrings.
BFA / Hagop Kalaidjian
Page Six reported the next day that the mom-to-be "partied until midnight" with her hubby. As E! News previously reported, she and Jay Z showed up just as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights.
Beyoncé chatted with Tracee Ellis Ross and Zac Posen before leaving 25 minutes later.
When they're not partying, Jay Z and Bey are keeping up with their fitness. Like many other celebrities, the couple was spotted at the West Hollywood location of SoulCycle taking in a spin class. Queen Bey obviously wants to keep healthy during her pregnancy, especially because she's already a mom to one daughter.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
Bey and Jay have been treating their little girl to a lot of special occasions these days, like inadvertently making her the star of the Grammys and a beloved guest at the Beauty and the Beast premiere.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy snuck into the premiere at the El Capitan theater, making sure to avoid a high-profile entrance. Bey shared photos of their matching ensembles Monday morning, revealing Blue Ivy's $26,000 Gucci dress. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper donned a modified version of Gucci's denim jacket for the family night out.
A source also tells E! News that Bey and Jay stopped by Farmshop at Brentwood Country Mart Sunday. Even if they haven't found the perfect house for their growing brood just yet, it's clear they've figured out life in Los Angeles without a problem.