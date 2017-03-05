John Stamos Says He's the ''Prince Eric'' to Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh's ''Ariel'' During Romantic Walt Disney World Adventure

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Big Sean, 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Candids

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Paparazzi Altercation

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Stamos, Instagram

Instagram

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh just made the happiest place on Earth a bit more romantic.

The Fuller House star and longtime girlfriend recently enjoyed some alone time during a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. over the weekend. John and Caitlin couldn't help but get in the Disney spirit by dressing up as Prince Eric and Princess Ariel from beloved animated flick, The Little Mermaid. What ensued was more than a handful of picture-perfect moments shared by the couple to Instagram on Sunday.

"I'll be Prince Eric to your Ariel any ol' time. @caitlinskybound #disneybound," Stamos captioned an adorable snapshot of the pair walking towards Cinderella's Castle hand-in-hand.

Caitlin also posted a similar photo she captioned, "Found my Prince #PrinceEric #kissthegirl #disneybound #magickingdom #disneyworld #fairytalelove (I know I look more like Vanessa, but I swear I have some natural red highlights)"

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

In addition to taking in the sights with her main man, Caitlin, who began dating Stamos last March, sported her best rendition of a Snow White costume and pranced around Magic Kingdom dancing to "Someday My Prince Will Come." 

She also learned some "braiding tips" from Frozen's Princess Elsa and dressed up as Pocahontas. "#Pocahontas probably shouldn't wear heeled boots to walk around #DAK even if just to watch #RiversOfLight #disneybound #disneyworld #bestdayever," Caitlin wrote alongside a photo of herself rocking an off-the-shoulder dress and brown booties. 

The star also treated her Instagram followers with a photo of her Winnie the Pooh costume as well as a sassy Plumette from Beauty and the Beast. Someone is Mickey Mouse's No. 1 fan!

John will join the ladies of The View on Monday morning when the talk show broadcasts from Walt Disney World.

TAGS/ John Stamos , Couples , Disney , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again