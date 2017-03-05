Adele Confirms She Is "Married Now" to Simon Konecki

Okay, for realsies this time: Adele has confirmed that yes, she is married.

At the 2017 Grammys last month, the Grammy winner had thanked her "husband" in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married. Many fans pondered whether or not Adele had officially tied the knot. Speculation was also fueled when she and Konecki were seen wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.

At a concert in Brisbane, Australia this weekend, Adele said she is "married now."