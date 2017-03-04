Louis Tomlinson Arrested at LAX After Paparazzi Altercation

Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly getting into an altercation with a member of the paparazzi, while his lawyer said the photographer was to blame.

The photographer has not commented. The incident took place while the One Direction star was in the baggage claim area with off-again, on-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder, after they arrived from a flight from Las Vegas, reports said.

A police spokesperson told E! News Tomlinson was surrounded by photographers and there was some pushing and shoving. One of the photographers fell down and claimed he hurt himself. Tomlinson was subsequently placed under misdemeanor citizen's arrest and later charged with simple battery.

"The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis," his lawyer, Martin Singer, told the press. "While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense."