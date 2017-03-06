These Under-$100 Dresses Are Perfect for Spring

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Palermo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed

ESC: Paris Fashion Week, Best Looks, Elie Saab

Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Celeb Street Style, Selena Gomez

TheStewartofNY/Splash News

Spoiler alert: Selena Gomez's checkered Proenza Schouler dress is not under $100.

However, there are plenty of viable, just-as-pretty and just-as-cool options that won't cost you upwards of $1,000. And they're all right here waiting for you—convenient, right?

Why dresses? 1. Happy National Dress Day! (It's only natural you celebrate by online shopping) and 2. Because your wardrobe (most likely) hasn't defrosted yet, so here's a slew of affordable dresses to get your closet in that spring state of mind—and fast!

Photos

Spring Dresses Under $100

Not yet ready to shed those layers? These sweaters will keep you toasty in the meantime.

If it's straight inspiration you're looking for, check out these best looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Oh, and your March horoscope is here!

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again