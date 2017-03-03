The live-action Beauty and the Beast doesn't hit theaters until March 17, but fans have been buzzing about LeFou all week. It all began when director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine that Gaston's sidekick is responsible for the first "exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

When E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Josh Gad on the red carpet at the world premiere, the actor explained why he and Condon wanted to make LeFou more dimensional than he has been in the Oscar-winning animated film. "Here's what I did: I took a character who I thought was incredibly iconic, who was wonderful, but who was a cartoon, and I wanted to expand on it," he said at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. "Bill and I sat down and we talked about how we can build up this character and humanize him a little bit."