The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will stop looking into Lisa Marie Presley's allegations of child sexual misconduct against her ex Michael Lockwood, following a preliminary inquiry, as officials have been unable to determine that a crime occurred in the state.

Last month, Lisa Marie, who shares twin daughters with her ex, filed court documents opposing his request for her to pay him spousal support and cover his attorney fees, following her 2016 divorce filing.

She also stated that she had found him to possess "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect." Michael was not charged with a crime. He said in response he is "disgusted" that she "described unproven allegations" about him in her filing.