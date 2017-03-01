?Notes of a Woman?: the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/vojGu52ZJA— Guerlain (@Guerlain) February 27, 2017
Angelina Jolie is bringing her timeless beauty to the fragrance world.
The actress and human rights activist stars in the campaign for Geurlain's newest fragrance, Mon Guerlain. In a picturesque video dubbed "Notes of a Woman," Jolie appears in a creme-colored robe, an off-the-shoulder sun dress and black and white pajamas as she wanders through a lavish home reading lines and getting ready for an event.
Angelina is also shown walking through the countryside in Provence, France, taking in the sights, before slipping into a glamorous black lace gown and departing down a spiral staircase. Not before spritzing on a splash of Mon Guerlian, of course.
The A-lister's many tattoos across her back and shoulders are also clearly visible throughout the one-minute campaign, which was shot last September.