Talk about a picture worth a thousand words.

As E! News previously reported, Katy Perryand Orlando Bloom split after less than a year together, their reps explaining the two "are taking respectful, loving space at this time." Now it appears all wasn't as it seemed during Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party last Sunday, when photographers caught the now-exes in an exchange of ominous eye contact.

The pair, who did not walk the red carpet together, stand with an uncomfortable amount of space between each other as Perry flashes an "Oh, no you didn't" type look at the British actor. Bloom, holding a coffee cup, appears to be speaking to Perry, who stands arm-in-arm with protective bestie Allison Williams.

Take note of the body language, people.