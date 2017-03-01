Alan Thicke's wife Tanya Thicke and son Carter Thicke took to Instagram Wednesday to pay tribute to the actor on what would have been his 70th birthday.
The Growing Pains star died at age 69 in December after suffering a rupture aorta while playing hockey with Carter, 19.
"Happy Birthday to my angel, #2016 joint birthday celebration," wrote Tanya, who is the teen's stepmom, alongside a photo of the the couple at a romantic candlelit joint birthday dinner last year. "They say 2 Pisces are internal soulmates...You are so missed my love......"
Carter posted a throwback pic of him as a child, being carried by his dad's shoulders.
"Missing you and our times together extra today," he wrote. "Enjoy your birthday margarita and rhubarb pie up there, relaxing in your robe watching ESPN. You are and always will be the man. Happy Birthday Pops."
Tanya is Alan's third wife. They wed in 2005 and appeared with Carter on the mokumentary show Unusually Thicke, which premiered in 2014.
Carter's mother is Alan's ex-wife Gina Tolleson. Six years before they wed in 1990, he and first wife Gloria Loring ended their 14-year-marriage. They had two sons, Brennan Thicke, 42, and singer Robin Thicke, 39.