If Drunk History were a little more drunk and included a lot more gym bags, it might look something like Making History.

Fox's newest time travel show is very different from the rest of TV's time travel shows, which often aim to both inform and make history a little sexier. Making History does not make history sexier, but it does make it funnier, like in this exclusive clip which finds Dan (Adam Pally) introducing his friend Chris (Yassir Lester) to his other pals, John Hancock and Sam Adams.

When the Sam Adams (Neil Casey) offers to let Chris try his new beer, he obviously says yes and excitedly takes a swig. Unfortunately, he learns the hard way that just because a dude might be a founding father, that doesn't mean you can trust him when he hands you a beverage.