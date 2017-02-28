Lance Bass' Oscars Sunday didn't exactly go as he had originally planned.

The former *NSYNC star took to Instagram to reveal that he underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix after suffering from stomach pain.

"Well this day took a turn," Bass opened up by explaining a few days ago alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

"I woke up with the worst stomach pains. A few hours later, I'm one appendix lighter! Oscar viewing party in my room! PS-my husband is amazing. It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations."