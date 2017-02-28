Lance Bass' Oscars Sunday didn't exactly go as he had originally planned.
The former *NSYNC star took to Instagram to reveal that he underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix after suffering from stomach pain.
"Well this day took a turn," Bass opened up by explaining a few days ago alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
"I woke up with the worst stomach pains. A few hours later, I'm one appendix lighter! Oscar viewing party in my room! PS-my husband is amazing. It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations."
Earlier today, the singer shared a snapshot from his bed at home and joked about his two handy nurses (who just so happen to be adorable as well!).
"I think I'll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I'm home safe and sound. Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all," Bass concluded.
We're glad to see he's on the mend and has two four-legged friends helping him with the journey back to full health!