Want Britney Spears' killer confidence? Just spritz on a splash of her newest fragrance and hit the town.

E! News spoke exclusively to the pop star about the latest addition to her perfume collection, Fantasy In Bloom, and why she's so invested in helping her fans feel good about themselves.

"I love creating fragrances, and find inspiration everywhere," Spears shared. "I love helping women feel sexy, strong and confident, and I think my fragrances really reflect that. Each scent is a way for me to connect with my fans."

As for the inspiration behind In Bloom, Brit shared it's a passion for anything floral that steered her toward the sweet scent. She explained, "I love flowers, they always brighten my day and make it feel special. Fantasy in Bloom makes me feel like I'm smelling a gorgeous bouquet."