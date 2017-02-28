Matthew Eisman/Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson got divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage, settling on a joint custody agreement of their son, Ryder, who was 2-years-old at the time.
Now, 10 years later, E! News can confirm The Black Crowes singer has filed to re-open the agreement.
We've obtained the documents in which Robinson is looking to have the agreement over their now 12-year-old son re-evaluated by the court. The documents were filed in California's Superior Court, naming Robinson as the petitioner and Hudson as the respondent.
According to the docs, both Hudson and Robinson agreed that an evaluator will be assigned from the court to perform a child custody evaluation, issue a written report and make recommendations for developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody, including where Ryder shall reside and visitation orders based on interest on child.
They also agreed that the evaluator will have access to doctor-patient and psychotherapist-patient privilege during the evaluation process as well as access to health, mental health, education, employment and other similar records for both Hudson and Chris.
Furthermore, if deemed advisable by the evaluator, both parents (including Ryder) may have to submit to drug and alcohol testing and psychological testing.
Finally, the documents state Hudson will be responsible for paying the $7,500 fee that comes along with the evaluation.