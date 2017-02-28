Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson got divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage, settling on a joint custody agreement of their son, Ryder, who was 2-years-old at the time.

Now, 10 years later, E! News can confirm The Black Crowes singer has filed to re-open the agreement.

We've obtained the documents in which Robinson is looking to have the agreement over their now 12-year-old son re-evaluated by the court. The documents were filed in California's Superior Court, naming Robinson as the petitioner and Hudson as the respondent.