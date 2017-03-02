Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner & More: Look Back at Michael Vartan's A-List Co-Stars Through the Years

Michael Vartan has worked with some amazing actresses over the years!

The star of E!'s new series The Arrangement has appeared alongside Jennifer Garner on the TV series Alias from 2001-2006, Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in the 2005 movie Monster-in-Law and Jada Pinkett Smith on Hawthorne from 2009-2011. Early on in his career, Michael even appeared on a 1997 episode of Friends, working alongside Courteney Cox.

Plus remember when Michael co-starred in the hit 1999 movie Never Been Kissed with Drew Barrymore? Yes, that was him playing the cute teacher!

In celebration of Throwback Thursday, we're bringing you a video showing Michael's A-list co-stars throughout his career!

From Courteney to J.Lo and beyond, take a look at the video above to see all of Michael's co-stars!

Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

