This year's Oscar winners had the best accessory at Vanity Fair's annual after-party—their golden statue.

After award festivities (and a touch of confusion) wrapped up at the Dolby Theater Sunday night, Hollywood's most esteemed members headed out on the town to celebrate in style from head to toe.

From Best Actress winner Emma Stone, who switched out of her golden Givenchy couture gown and into a relaxed slip dress and jacket, to Viola Davis, who opted for a white suit after sporting fire engine red Armani at the award show, the stars used one of the biggest after-parties of the year to debut fashions worthy of yet another Oscar.