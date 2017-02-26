First comes love, then comes engagement, then comes the joys of wedding planning.
Kirsten Dunst and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons made their first joint appearance as an engaged couple Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
While walking the red carpet, Jesse admitted that they aren't in a rush to plan their special day.
"We'll find the time," he shared with E! News' Marc Malkin. "We're taking it somewhat slow."
Kirsten echoed the sentiment Sunday evening at the 2017 Oscars. Before supporting Hidden Figures, the actress was asked about wedding planning amid a busy schedule.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent
"We're pretty chill," she shared with E! News exclusively before sharing a possible wedding date. "Maybe next spring."
Before then, Kirsten will serve as a writer and director for the upcoming film The Bell Jar. While her man has a cameo in the big-screen project, Kirsten admitted that she doesn't really need to direct him because he's so good and talented.
And if you're wondering how Jesse feels about having Kirsten as his boss, he's certainly not bothered. "That's okay," he told us.
Kirsten and Jesse kept their relationship mostly under wraps until they were spotted kissing in May of 2016.
The actress would later show off her gorgeous engagement ring at the Palm Springs Film Festival this year.
