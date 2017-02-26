Denzel Washington is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Fences, but he couldn't do it without a special group of individuals.

The Hollywood legend spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest moments before heading into the 2017 Oscars, where he paid tribute to co-star Viola Davis and others involved in the play-to-film project.

"[Fences creator] August Wilson is one of the greatest playwrights in American history so to be asked to be a part of that is a privilege and an honor," Washington shared.

He added, "I couldn't have done it without [the cast]," referring to Davis, Stephen Henderson, Mykelti Williamson and Russell Hornsby.