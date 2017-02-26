Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Watch The Oscars® Live Oscar Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation online at Oscar.com and #Oscars.
Nicole Kidman draws much of her experience as a mom to her performances on the big screen.
The actress channels her maternal instincts in 2017 Oscars-nominated film Lion, a role she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest before heading into the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening is something she cherishes deeply.
When asked about raising her own four children, Nicole shared, "It's such a driving force in my life. The maternal force of who I am is so strong." The Aussie beauty, standing next to always supportive husband Keith Urban, added, "It taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to put it into the work, which is what you want as an actress."
She continued, "You want to find the things that vibrate deeply from within."
Nicole and Keith parent two little girls, 8-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret. She also shares two adult children, Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
In Lion, Kidman stars opposite Dev Patel as the actor's adoptive mother. The critically-acclaimed drama is based on a true story, and the individuals who inspired the film were also lucky enough to attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards. "They're so excited to be here," Nicole also mentioned.
Sounds like it's shaping up to be a night Nicole won't soon forget.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage today starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, and join the conversation on Oscar.com and across social with #oscars and #eredcarpet. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.