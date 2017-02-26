Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow have quite a bit of practice when it comes to hitting the red carpet together.

In fact, the couple joined Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet at the 2017 Oscars and opened up about coming up on 20 years (!!!) of marriage soon.

"In June it goes down," Apatow informed Seacrest, who revealed how his own parents have hit 47 years of marriage. "Honey, could you imagine 27 more years?" the director asked his wife.

"No, no way," Mann joked before clarifying, "Yes!"