Demi Lovato Gets Mocked After Saying She's "1 Percent African"

Demi Lovato cannot avoid the haters.
The pop star, who like many stars, has often been the target of Internet trolls, drew criticism and mockery on Twitter Friday night when she posted the results of an DNA and ancestry test.
"I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH...." she tweeted, adding, "And I'm 1% African!!!!"
It was the last part that set off some users and was retweeted more than 9,600 times.
She did, however, get some kind responses.
"Just thought it was cool and totally random," Lovato later tweeted. "Some of y'all are mean af. Twitter sucks."
She also told a criticizing user that she "didn't mean to offend anyone."
Last June, Lovato briefly quit Twitter and Instagram to avoid trolls, saying she preferred Snapchat "'cause I don't have to see what some of y'all say."
After less than 24 hours, she tweeted, "F--k this.. I'm back bitches. And I'm coming back more honest than ever."
Lovato later said she loves her fans too much to "leave them over some lame ass haters."