In this clip from tonight's season finale (!) of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, charismatic opera singer Anjelica McRae meets Khloe Kardashian and explains how she found her independence following her previous relationship.
"I've always been a thick girl, but I became bigger when I got into a relationship," she reveals. "And, you know when you get that love bug! Ooh, come on!"
Oh, Khloe can definitely relate. "For sure, I've been there!" the reality star replies. "I call it love weight because you're happy and it doesn't bother you at the time, but then you're out of it and you're like, 'How did I do this to myself?!'"
But the "love weight" isn't the only challenge Anjelica has to overcome.
"During this whole process of being so comfortable and in love, my father passed away," she shares. "When he passed away it was so quick. It was instant. It was the most devastating thing in my life, but it was the most motivating thing in my life because within six months I said, 'Baby, I love you, but I've got to go.' I packed one suitcase, one flight to L.A."
She then gives Khloe a taste of her impressive vocal chops before revealing that the process of auditioning for operas has turned into a "drag" for her.
"Like, Cinderella, I thought I could be a good Cinderella," she explains. "But they were like, 'You'll be a great Fairy Godmother.'"
"You want to be front and center," Khloe recognizes. Exactly.
