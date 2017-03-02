Nothing can hold this woman back from her dreams.

In this clip from tonight's season finale (!) of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, charismatic opera singer Anjelica McRae meets Khloe Kardashian and explains how she found her independence following her previous relationship.

"I've always been a thick girl, but I became bigger when I got into a relationship," she reveals. "And, you know when you get that love bug! Ooh, come on!"

Oh, Khloe can definitely relate. "For sure, I've been there!" the reality star replies. "I call it love weight because you're happy and it doesn't bother you at the time, but then you're out of it and you're like, 'How did I do this to myself?!'"