Lionel Richie Postpones Tour With Mariah Carey

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariska Hargitay

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Fifth Harmony, Nancy Kerrigan

The DWTS Season 24 Roster Just Got a Little Longer

Calvin Harris, Slide, Cover, Art

Calvin Harris' New Song With Frank Ocean and Migos Will Make You Want to "Slide" Into the Weekend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lionel Richie, Today

Peter Kramer/NBC

Fans will have to wait to dance on the ceiling with Lionel Richie

Weeks ahead of the scheduled start to his All the Hits Tour, which will feature special guest Mariah Carey, the legendary musician has postponed the project. 

"When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body," he said in a statement to E! News. "Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don't want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again." 

According to the star's rep, the tour has been pushed back until the summer and new dates will soon be announced. All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored. 

Photos

Stars Who've Canceled Tours

The shows were previously slated to kick off in Baltimore on March 15 with more than 30 shows all over the country and Canada. Originally, the concerts were meant to end in late May in Florida. Richie had even taken to Twitter as recently as Wednesday to gush about hitting the stage. "Can't believe we're less than a month away already till my new tour starts! See you soon," he wrote. 

While it's not the best news for dedicated fans, Richie has been moving and grooving on the road nonstop in recent years, including his All the Hits All Night Long tour from 2013 to 2015 and his Las Vegas residency through 2016. 

Perhaps it's time for a well-deserved break. Get better soon, Lionel!

TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Music , Concerts , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again