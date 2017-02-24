Lionel Richie Postpones Tour With Mariah Carey

Fans will have to wait to dance on the ceiling with Lionel Richie.

Weeks ahead of the scheduled start to his All the Hits Tour, which will feature special guest Mariah Carey, the legendary musician has postponed the project.

"When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body," he said in a statement to E! News. "Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don't want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again."

According to the star's rep, the tour has been pushed back until the summer and new dates will soon be announced. All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored.